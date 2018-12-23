Beal gets 1st triple-double, Wizards beat Suns 149-146, 3OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal had 40 points and his first career triple-double to lift the Washington Wizards over the Phoenix Suns 149-146 in triple-overtime Saturday night.

With All-Star point guard John Wall sidelined due to illness, Beal scored 10 points in the third overtime, including a slicing layup that made it 146-144 with 40 seconds to play. He also had a career-high 15 assists and 11 rebounds.

Thomas Bryant added a career-high 31 points, hit all 14 of his shots and made all three of his free throws. At one point, Bryant scored 16 of 18 points for Washington across a stretch of the first and second overtime. He also had 13 rebounds.

Devin Booker had 33 points and 14 assists for the Suns, who ended their four-game winning streak after giving back a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter. Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 17 rebounds for his fifth consecutive double-double, but fouled out midway through the second overtime.

76ERS 126, RAPTORS 101

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Ben Simmons added 26 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and Philadelphia routed short-handed Toronto.

JJ Redick added 22 points for the 76ers, who pulled within 2½ games of first-place Toronto in the Atlantic Division.

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points and Kyle Lowry added 20 for the Raptors, who slipped to 25-10. Toronto played without two-time defensive player of the year Kawhi Leonard, as well as Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas.

Leonard was held out of the lineup to rest on the second game of a back-to-back after scoring a season-high 37 points in the Raptors’ 126-110 home win over Cleveland on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse said prior to Saturday’s contest that Leonard may be available for the second game of a back-to-back going forward.

It was Philadelphia’s third victory in the last 23 games against the Raptors.

CLIPPERS 132, NUGGETS 111

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris each scored 21 points, Montrezl Harrell added 20 as Los Angeles dealt Denver its worst loss of the season.

The Nuggets (21-10) had not lost by more than 10 points and had won four straight.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 19 points in 20 minutes before being ejected. Jamal Murray added 18 points and Monte Morris 15.

The Clippers outscored the Nuggets in the paint 80-50.

After losing four consecutive games, the Clippers have won two straight.

HEAT 94, BUCKS 87

MIAMI (AP) — Josh Richardson scored 16 points, Dwyane Wade had a pair of big baskets in the final minutes and Miami held Giannis Antetokounmpo to a season-low scoring effort.

Wade finished with 13 points for Miami, which extended its season-high winning streak to four games. Hassan Whiteside had 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Kelly Olynyk and James Johnson each scored 11 points for the Heat.

Antetokounmpo was held to a season-low nine points — his previous was 12 — on 3 for 12 shooting, though he did have 13 rebounds. Khris Middleton scored 18 points and Eric Bledsoe added 17 for the Bucks, who shot 37 percent — and 9 for 43 from 3-point range. It was the sixth-worst 3-point percentage in NBA history for a team taking at least 40 shots from beyond the arc.

ROCKETS 108, SPURS 101

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 39 points and 10 assists to lead Houston past San Antonio.

Clint Capela had 21 points and a season-high 23 rebounds, and Eric Gordon had 18 points on 4-of-12 shooting from 3-point range.

DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 28 points and eight assists. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 18 points, and Rudy Gay added 13.

The Rockets were playing without point guard Chris Paul, who suffered a Grade-2 left hamstring strain on Thursday night in Miami and is expected to be out at least two-to-four weeks. Houston entered Saturday winless in five games without Paul this season.

WARRIORS 120, MAVERICKS 116

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant had 29 points with a key 3-pointer with 15 seconds left, and added 12 rebounds and eight assists, as Golden State held off a fourth-quarter rally.

Stephen Curry contributed 22 points, five rebounds and five assists and Jonas Jerebko provided a nice boost with a season-high 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting with six rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. The made field goals also were his most this season, and Jerebko received a rousing ovation when he took a seat with 6:39 to play.

Mavericks rookie sensation Luka Doncic made 5 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers in the first half for 14 of his 19 points. DeAndre Jordan matched his season high with 23 rebounds, getting 12 before the break.

Draymond Green had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in Golden State’s 12th straight victory against the Mavericks at Oracle Arena.

THUNDER 107, JAZZ 106

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Paul George had 43 points and 14 rebounds to help Oklahoma City hold off Utah.

Jerami Grant and Steven Adams each scored 15 as the Thunder (21-10) won their fourth straight game and tied Denver for the best record in the Western Conference. Russell Westbrook had eight points on 3-for-17 shooting with 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz (16-18). Donovan Mitchell scored 20, Derrick Favors added 16 and Ricky Rubio had 12 points and 14 assists.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports