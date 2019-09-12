Bears-Broncos Preview Capsule

CHICAGO (0-1) at DENVER (0-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Bears by 1½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Bears 0-1; Broncos 0-1

SERIES RECORD — Broncos lead 8-7

LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Bears 17-15, Nov. 22, 2015

LAST WEEK — Bears lost to Packers 10-3; Broncos lost to Raiders 24-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bears No. 13, Broncos No. 24

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (28), PASS (23).

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERSLL (2), RUSH (6), PASS (5).

BRONCOS OVERALL — OVERALL (21), RUSH (21), PASS (17).

BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (13), PASS (17).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Broncos HC Vic Fangio was Bears defensive coordinator last four seasons. ... QB Mitchell Trubisky has six TDs, two INTs and 105.4 rating in four career road starts vs. AFC. ... RB Tarik Cohen led Bears with eight catches in Week 1. ... WR Allen Robinson (seven catches, 102 yards) posted 10th career 100-yard game in opener. ... LB Khalil Mack has 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, 14 tackles for loss in eight career games against Denver while with Oakland. Mack had career-best five sacks at Denver on Dec. 12, 2015 with Oakland. ... Bears LB Danny Trevathan played for Broncos from 2012-15. ... LB Leonard Floyd had two sacks of Aaron Rodgers last week. ... Joe Flacco’s 105.3 rating last week best by Broncos QB since Trevor Siemian’s 107.7 on Nov. 26, 2017. ... WR Courtland Sutton posted career highs with seven catches for 120 yards vs. Raiders. ... WR Emmanuel Sanders had five catches for 86 yards, TD in return from torn left Achilles tendon. ... Prized free agent RT Ja’Wuan James (four years, $51 million) knocked out of opener with knee injury, replaced by Elijah Wilkinson. ... WR Tim Patrick (left hand) eighth Bronco placed on IR. ... LB Von Miller has NFL-high 98 sacks since joining league in ’11. ... Miller, Bradley Chubb shut out at Oakland, Denver’s first game with zero QB hits since Dec. 14, 2014, vs. San Diego. ... ILB Josey Jewell posted career-high 14 tackles last week. ... Fantasy Watch: Sutton capitalized on Sanders’ double teams for first career 100-yard game last week.

