FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Beckham, Hunt make unofficial home debuts for Browns

By BRIAN DULIK
 
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. and Kareem Hunt made their unofficial FirstEnergy Stadium debuts Saturday as members of the Cleveland Browns.

A crowd of 37,686 — energized by quarterback Baker Mayfield — gave both offseason acquisitions numerous ovations during the Orange and Brown Scrimmage, a 2 1/2-hour intrasquad practice.

Former Giants wide receiver Beckham caught passes from Mayfield on the first two snaps of full-team action, while ex-Chiefs running back Hunt logged his initial on-field work after missing the first eight training camp sessions with a groin injury.

“You could feel the excitement from the fans out there,” said Mayfield, who encouraged chants of “O-B-J” by waving his arms. “It wasn’t even half-filled and the energy was unreal. People are excited to have football back. The excitement is justified, so now we have to go and make it right for them.”

Other news
Junichi Matsumoto, an official of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), speaks in an interview with The Associated Press at the TEPCO headquarters in Tokyo, Friday, July 28, 2023. Matsumoto, a top official in charge of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant said an upcoming release of treated radioactive water into the sea more than 12 years after the meltdown disaster marks “a milestone,” but it's still an initial step of the daunting task of the decades-long decommissioning process that still remain. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Fukushima plant official says the coming release of treated water a milestone for decommissioning
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Heavy rain impacts the 1st practice for the Belgian GP ahead of qualifying
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships

Beckham and Hunt have fueled sky-high expectations for the Browns, who haven’t made the playoffs in 17 years. They went 7-8-1 last season as Mayfield set an NFL-rookie record with 27 touchdown passes.

Hunt was activated from the non-football injury list and took part in individual drills. The Northeast Ohio native is facing an eight-game league suspension for a domestic violence incident that prompted his release by Kansas City.

“For Kareem to be in the stadium for the first time in front of everybody, not that he actually played, but just to be out there, it will change your perspective on it,” Mayfield said. “I’m hoping he enjoyed that more than we did.”

Coach Freddie Kitchens didn’t rule out Hunt seeing limited action Thursday, when Cleveland hosts the Washington Redskins in its preseason opener, but said he would prefer to err on the side of caution with injured players.

“It was nice to see Kareem do that, but it’s a slow process and we want to be safe with them and careful with getting him back,” Kitchens said. “I was pleased that he came out and did some drills. It was very good.”

The first-year coach modified the format of the annual event by holding a typical camp practice in an NFL stadium, running two limited sequences of 11-on-11 action. The only players made available to the media were Mayfield and defensive end Myles Garrett.

General manager John Dorsey signed numerous autographs while wearing his trademark Browns sweatshirt on the 83 degree day, recently retired kicker Phil Dawson threw t-shirts into the stands, and Kitchens addressed the crowd before leaving the field.

“Yeah, there was adrenaline doing that,” Kitchens admitted. “I understand the passion these fans have and they demonstrate every opportunity they have to show it.”

NOTES

Admission was $5 with all net proceeds benefitting the Cleveland Browns Foundation’s statewide initiative toward making school attendance a priority. ... DE Olivier Vernon (hamstring), RB Duke Johnson (right hamstring), TE Seth DeValve (concussion) and DT Sheldon Richardson (abdomen) did not practice. ... Fifth-round pick K Austin Siebert was the lone player to be booed after missing back-to-back field goals. Incumbent K Greg Joseph made six in a row.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL