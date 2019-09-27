Beede hitless into 4th, then hurt as Giants top Rockies 8-3

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Beede hitless into 4th, then hurt as Giants top Rockies 8-3

By GIDEON RUBIN
 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler Beede had some of the best stuff he’s shown on a day that ended in disappointment.

Beede struck out seven in 3 1/3 hitless innings before leaving due to an oblique injury, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 8-3 on Thursday.

Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubón homered for the Giants, at 77-82 assured of their third straight losing season.

Beede, a 26-year-old rookie right-hander, grabbed his left side after striking out Ryan McMahon leading off the fourth. Beede was replaced by Burch Smith, who allowed the Rockies to tie the score in the fifth.

Other news
FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outside the student union in a quad known at "The Pit" on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week's Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions
A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a building in Berlin Friday, July 28, 2023. Two people died Friday after jumping from a building in Berlin to escape a fire on an upper floor, firefighters said. The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in the German capital's Kreuzberg district, the fire service told German news agency dpa. (Annette Riedl/dpa via AP)
2 people die in Berlin after jumping from a building to escape a fire, authorities say
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lions’ bolstered linebacking corps has high expectations on 1st day of pads at training camp

Beede had an MRI on his left oblique, the results of which weren’t immediately available.

“It’s too bad, really, what a bad break,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “That’s as good a stuff as he’s thrown all year, really locked in with all his pitches. I was kidding him, it probably wasn’t good timing, ‘But you know you’ve got a no-hitter going here, you want me to take you out?’”

“I’m sure he was disappointed because he really was locked in with all his pitches,” he said.

Dubón, a 25-year-old rookie acquired at the trade deadline from Milwaukee, had a tiebreaking single in the bottom half off Jesús Tinoco (0-3), then hit his fourth homer for a 4-2 lead in the seventh against Sam Howard.

“We had a one-run cushion, so it was pretty huge,” Dubón said. “I was happy to contribute. That’s the main thing when you play this game is you want to be a contributor, that’s how I felt today.”

Yastrzemski entered as a pinch-hitter in the fourth and hit his 21st homer, a solo drive off Tinoco, for a 2-1 lead. Yastrzemski had an RBI double in a four-run seventh that included a two-run single by Aramís García.

Sam Coonrod (5-1) allowed one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland gave up one run and three hits in three innings in his second game back from the injured list with a left groin injury.

“Overall it was a fine outing,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “I think since he returned he’s throwing better. And even though it’s been just two outings, his (changeup) has been better.”

Colorado has lost six of eight after a four-game winning streak. Yonathan Daza singled leading off the fifth to stop an 0-for-20 slide.

STRIKING OUT

Rockies hitters struck out 16 times, raising their total to 47 in the three-game series.

LA STORY

Bochy acknowledged this weekend’s home series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers is a proper way to conclude his career.

“All the battles I’ve had with LA — key games, important games, games that have gone to the wire at times — I guess it is fitting that I’ll wrap up things against them,” Bochy said. “As a I look across the field at the Dodgers, it’s going to be a lot of reflecting for me in that series.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Jeff Hoffman, hit by a line drive Tuesday around his right knee, has been cleared to start Sunday against Milwaukee. ... RHP Peter Lambert threw a bullpen session on Thursday. The 22-year-old rookie will not pitch against this season.

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto reported no issues after throwing a bullpen session on Wednesday and will start Friday. The two-time All-Start has thrown 14 innings in three starts since missing 13 months recovering from Tommy John surgery. ... RHP Logan Webb and LHP Madison Bumgarner will start San Francisco’s last two games. ... RHP Trevor Gott had surgery on Thursday to treat a left groin injury. Gott is expected to be at full strength by spring training after a recovery of about six weeks.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (10-11, 6.90 ERA) will pitch Friday’s series opener against the Brewers. He’s won six of his last nine home starts.

Giants: Cueto (1-1, 2.57) is 7-8 with a 3.21 ERA in 19 starts against the Dodgers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports