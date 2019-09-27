Bernardo Silva writes to FA expressing regret about tweet

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bernardo Silva writes to FA expressing regret about tweet

 
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has written a letter to the English Football Association, expressing regret for any unintentional offense caused by a tweet he posted which compared teammate Benjamin Mendy to the character on a packet of Conguitos chocolates.

Mendy issued a supporting statement with the letter Silva sent to the FA on Thursday, saying he did not take offense.

The FA has already written to City requesting the club’s observations about the tweet, which was posted on Sunday and has since been deleted. Silva posted a follow-up tweet, saying: “Can’t even joke with a friend these days... You guys...”

Anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out has called on the FA to take action, referring to the contents of the post as a racist stereotype.

Other news
This image from the body-worn camera of Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone shows Thomas Sibick, circled by the Justice Department, at left, during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Sibick, of Buffalo, who stole a badge and radio from a police officer brutally beaten by other rioters during the attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to more than four years in prison. (Justice Department via AP)
Rioter who stole badge, radio from beaten officer on Jan. 6 gets more than 4 years in prison
Actor Max Greenfield poses at the 10th Annual PingPong4Purpose celebrity ping pong tournament hosted by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Actor Max Greenfield urges studio CEOs to ‘be the heroes’ and make a deal in Hollywood strikes
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
President Biden to host the leaders of Japan and Korean for an August summit at Camp David

Both Mendy and the character on the packet of chocolates are black. Conguitos are chocolate-covered nuts made in Spain.

City manager Pep Guardiola has strongly defended Silva on two occasions this week, saying Friday that it was a “simple joke” between Silva and Mendy, who are close friends and also played together at Monaco, and that people would be “completely wrong” to think the tweet had any racist undertones.

“If someone is affected or feels bad for that tweet or any comment, it can happen,” Guardiola said at a pre-match news conference that was dominated by questions about Silva. “But again I say to the people, the people who judge Bernardo don’t know him.

“Bernardo is an exceptional person, exceptional. He likes to be involved in different situations. Like I said, make a focus on other (racism) issues, not on Bernardo. Bernardo is absolutely not guilty because his intention was just a joke. It’s a cartoon and related to the face, it’s quite similar. Probably the same happened a thousand million times with white people, it’s the same. It’s a joke.”

On the relationship between Mendy and Silva, Guardiola said: “Benjamin is like a brother and Bernardo to Benji is like the same, so that is what I see every single day in the training session.”

Guardiola added that “maybe Bernardo is going to take a lesson and it is not going to happen again.”

Both Mendy and Silva have played since the tweet in question was posted, in a 3-0 win over Preston in the English League Cup on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports