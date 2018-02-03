FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Bethune-Cookman thumps Coppin St. 80-60 with 14 3s

 
DAYTONA, Fla. (AP) — Shawntrez Davis scored 22 points with 14 rebounds and Soufiyane Diakite added a double-double and Bethune-Cookman beat Coppin State 80-60 on Saturday.

Diakite scored 10 points and grabbed 15 boards, and with the Wildcats up 17-11, his dunk 12:40 before intermission started a 13-5 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Armani Collins and another from Houston Smith for a 14-point lead three minutes later. Coppin State responded with a 14-3 run to reduce its deficit to 36-31, but the Wildcats got a pair of 3s from Isaiah Bailey and Davis to close the half with a 42-31 lead.

Keandre Fair’s jumper after intermission marked the last time the Eagles got within double figures. Bailey scored eight straight with a pair of 3s and two free throws, Collins followed with a 3 and Bailey’s dunk with 12:42 left made the margin 60-38.

Davis also scored 22 points and Bethune-Cookman (12-11, 6-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) made 14 of 29 from 3-point range and had a 42-26 rebounding advantage. Collins scored 12.

Lamar Morgan led the Eagles (4-21, 4-6) with 16 points and Davis, 14.