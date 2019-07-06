FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bieber, Hendriks, Muncy named All-Star fill-ins; Rendon out

 
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber, Liam Hendriks and Max Muncy have been added to rosters for next week’s All-Star Game.

Major League Baseball announced the changes Friday.

Bieber and Hendriks will replace Rays right-hander Charlie Morton and Rangers left-hander Mike Minor on the AL roster. Morton and Minor are both scheduled to start Sunday.

Bieber, a right-hander with the Indians, is 7-3 with a 3.54 ERA. He’ll join Cleveland teammates Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor and Brad Hand as hometown representatives for the game at Progressive Field.

The Athletics’ Hendriks has a 1.29 ERA over 48 2/3 innings. The Australian righty’s first All-Star appearance will come just more than a year after Oakland designated him for assignment and sent him to Triple-A after he cleared waivers.

Muncy, an infielder with the Dodgers, will replace Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon, who chose to skip the game to rest nagging injuries. It is Muncy’s first All-Star nod, although he competed in last year’s Home Run Derby.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports