Big catch: Saints add free-agent receiver Emmanuel Sanders

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Big catch: Saints add free-agent receiver Emmanuel Sanders

By BRETT MARTEL
 
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Free-agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints, New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis said Saturday.

The 5-foot-11 Sanders, who turns 33 next week, caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns for the 49ers last season. He also started all three of San Francisco’s postseason games, catching five passes for 71 yards.

His contract, first reported by ESPN, is said to be worth about $16 million with bonuses that could push the total value as high as $19 million.

The Saints struggled last season to find consistent production from a receiver other than All-Pro Michael Thomas, who caught an NFL-record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

Other news
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, front right, works to the basket against Washington Mystics' Cyesha Goree, back right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits majors-best 39th HR before leaving game in Angels’ 4-1 loss to Blue Jays
New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with Francisco Alvarez (4) and Brett Baty (22) after Alonso hit a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Pete Alonso homers twice to help the Mets beat the Nationals 5-1

Free agent Ted Ginn Jr., who turns 35 next month, ranked second among Saints receivers with 30 catches — behind running back Alvin Kamara (81), tight end Jared Cook (43) and running back Latavius Murray (34).

The Saints hoped to get more production from 2018 third-round draft choice Tre’Quan Smith, but he struggled with an ankle injury that sidelined him for seven full games and parts of two others, and had just 18 catches for 234 yards and five TDs.

New Orleans may well have missed out on a top-two seeding in the past NFC playoffs because of their inability to defend Sanders in a 48-46 loss to San Francisco in early December.

Sanders caught seven passes in that game for 157 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. He also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass on a trick play. When the playoffs began a month later, New Orleans was seeded third despite being in a three-way tie with San Francisco and Green Bay for the NFC’s best record at 13-3. The Saints then lost their payoff opener to Minnesota.

Sanders entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010. He helped Peyton Manning and the 2015 Denver Broncos win a Super Bowl. He was named to the Pro Bowl with Denver in the 2014 and 2016 seasons. The Broncos traded Sanders to San Francisco before last season.

He now joins New Orleans with 601 career catches for 7,893 yards and 42 touchdowns.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL