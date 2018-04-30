FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Big wave: Brazilian surfer Koxa credited with world record

 
Share

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Rodrigo Koxa has been credited with a world record for riding the biggest wave ever surfed.

The World Surf League confirmed the record at its Big Wave Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday, saying its judging panel determined that a wave Koxa surfed at Naraze, Portugal, on Nov. 8 was 80 feet (24.38 meters).

The Brazilian surfer’s mark overtook the record of 78 feet (23.77 meters) which Garrett McNamara set in 2011.

“The award goes to the surfer who, by any means available, catches the biggest wave of the year,” The WSL said in a statement. “Not only did Koxa win this year’s honor, but he now holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest wave surfed.

Koxa described the award as “a dream come true.”