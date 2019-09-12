Bills-Giants Capsule

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bills-Giants Capsule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BUFFALO (1-0) at NEW YORK GIANTS (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Bills by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Bills 1-0; Giants 0-1

Other news
FILE - Southern California players and coaches celebrate after defeating Stanford 31-28 in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Colorado becomes the third school to leave the Pac-12 in the last year, joining UCLA and USC, which are joining the Big Ten next year. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Column: A bold prognostication of what college football will look like a decade from now
FILE - Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree, enters the court for his arraignment in West Bath, Maine, April 20, 2023. Eaton was arraigned on numerous charges including four counts of murder on Friday, July 28, in West Bath. Eaton is charged with killing his parents and their friends in April in Bowdoin, Maine, and also faces attempted murder charges for firing at cars on I-295 in Yarmouth, Maine. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via AP, File)
Attorneys preserve the right to invoke insanity in shootings that killed 4 in Maine
FILE - The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year

SERIES RECORD - Giants lead 7-6

LAST MEETING - Giants beat Bills 24-10, Oct. 4, 2015

LAST WEEK —Bills beat Jets 17-16; Giants lost to Cowboys 35-17

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bills No. 16, Giants No. 29

BILLS OFFENSE - OVERALL (16), RUSH (8), PASS (19).

BILLS DEFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (7), PASS (2).

GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (6), PASS (10).

GIANTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (11), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Bills lost last three in series. ... Buffalo scored 17 points in last 19 minutes to beat Jets. ... Looking for first 2-0 record since 2014, and third in 11 years. ... Bills’ visit makes for first time road team gets to play at same stadium in consecutive weeks since Baltimore did Oct. 16-23, 2016, also at MetLife Stadium. Miami will do it Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, also at MetLife. ... QB Josh Allen hit 24 of 37 for career-high 254 yards and TD against Jets. He also ran for score. Allen looking for seventh straight 200-yard game. Hall of Famer Jim Kelly was last Bill to do that, in 1992. ... WR John Brown’s 123 yards receiving were best for team since Sammy Watkins (154) in December 2016. ... Buffalo defense allowed one touchdown, other was pick-6, one of four turnovers by offense. ... DE Jerry Hughes led team with 1½ sacks and tied with two passes defended. ... S Jordan Poyer had team-high nine tackles and sack as Jets were limited to 223 yards in offense. ... Giants QB Eli Manning threw for 306 yards and TD against Cowboys, 51st career 300-yarder. ... RB Saquon Barkley ran for 120 yards and caught four passes for 19. ... TE Evan Engram had career day with 11 catches for 120 yards and TD. That was most by Giants TE since Jeremy Shockey (12 catches) in 2007. ... New York gave up 494 yards on defense, had no sacks or takeaways. ...Fantasy tip: With WR Sterling Shepard coming off concussion, Engram could have another big game for Giants.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL