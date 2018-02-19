FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Blackhawks ban 4 from home games due to racist taunt

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have banned four fans from their home games for directing racist taunts toward Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly.

The Blackhawks also apologized to Smith-Pelly and the Capitals.

“Racist comments and other inappropriate behavior are not tolerated by the Chicago Blackhawks,” team spokesman Adam Rogowin said Monday in an email to The Associated Press.

Smith-Pelly was sitting in the penalty box in the third period of Saturday night’s 7-1 loss to Chicago when the fans yelled “basketball, basketball, basketball” toward the winger, who is black. An off-ice official sitting next to Smith-Pelly notified United Center security and the fans were promptly ejected.

“Totally unacceptable in our game, in any sport and in society today,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said after the morning skate ahead of Monday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Kings.

“We’ve got to learn from something like that. It can’t happen.”

Quenneville said he talked to Washington coach Barry Trotz on Sunday and apologized.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey