Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Black’s 3-point play gives Detroit Mercy win over Green Bay

 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — DeShawndre Black’s 3-point play with 12 seconds left gave Detroit Mercy a 93-92 victory over Green Bay on Sunday.

Green Bay’s Tevin Findlay missed a pair of free throws before Black was fouled on a twisting drive through the paint, scoring with his left hand then making the winning free throw. The Phoenix missed a shot in a crowded key as time ran out.

Green Bay had led since early in the first half and was up 81-71 with 8:40 left before the Titans went on a 16-7 run to get within one, capped by a 3-pointer by Corey Allen with 3:16 to go. Green Bay scored the next two baskets but Josh McFolley hit two free throws and Allen one to set up Black’s winning play.

Jaleel Hogan led Detroit Mercy (5-17, 3-7 Horizon), which shot 52.5 percent, with 28 points with Allen adding 20. The Titans snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Phoenix (13-9, 7-3).

Khalil Small scored 21 points to lead the Phoenix, who shot 61 percent but surrendered 21 turnovers for 24 points.