United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Blatter apologizes to Ronaldo over comments

By JOSEPH WILSON
 
Share

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — FIFA president Sepp Blatter may have thought joking about Cristiano Ronaldo was all in good fun, but the Portugal forward and Real Madrid have certainly taken offense.

Madrid asked Blatter on Tuesday to apologize for having mocked Ronaldo while praising Barcelona rival Lionel Messi at a recent event in England.

Blatter later complied, trying to downplay an incident that had pitted the sport’s most powerful executive with its richest club and one of its biggest stars.

Blatter had told an audience at Oxford University that Ronaldo “is like a commander on the field of play” before strutting around the stage to the laughs of the students in attendance.

Other news
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin promises African summit that Russia will make maximum efforts to avert a food crisis
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. Southwest Airlines reports earnings on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Southwest Airlines made $683 million in Q2, as a hectic summer travel season led to record revenue
Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum demonstrate in his support in Niamey, Niger, Wednesday July 26 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's president, whose official Twitter account reported that elements of the presidential guard engaged in an "anti-Republican demonstration" and tried to obtain the support of other security forces. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
How the attempted coup in Niger could expand the reach of extremism, and Wagner, in West Africa

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said early on Tuesday that club president Florentino Perez had sent a letter to Blatter asking him to “rectify what I consider a lack of respect for a serious and professional player.”

Ronaldo took Blatter’s stinging words, and mimicry, to heart.

“This video (of Blatter’s comments) shows clearly the respect and consideration that FIFA has for me, for my club and my country,” Ronaldo wrote on his Facebook page. “Much is explained now. I wish Mr. Blatter health and a long life, with the certainty that he will continue to witness, as he deserves, the successes of his favourite teams and players.”

Blatter asked both Ronaldo and his club for forgiveness, sending a letter of his own back to Perez, which Madrid posted on its website.

“I want to clarify that for me Cristiano Ronaldo is at the same level as Messi and that they are both outstanding players, each in their own way,” Blatter said in the letter.

Blatter said he was “sorry that this situation produced in a university event hurt as much and I apologize for it. It was never my intention to embarrass or disrespect to Real Madrid CF, or one of their players or their fans...”

While slighting Ronaldo during the public event, Blatter said he preferred Messi, the Argentina forward who has won FIFA’s world player of the year award for the past four years.

Ronaldo won the award in 2008, finishing second in voting behind Messi in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

In his letter to Blatter, Perez said he was concerned that the FIFA president’s deriding comments would hurt Ronaldo’s chances at winning the sport’s most prestigious individual award for a second time.

“We believe that your comments could condition the vote of those who will decide who will receive the award,” Perez said in the letter, which was also posted on the club website.

The incident came on the day FIFA included Ronaldo and Messi on its list of 23 finalists for this year’s world player of the year award. The list will be pared down to three players in early December.

While saying both Ronaldo and Messi were “extraordinary players,” Blatter made it clear during his talk at Oxford that prefers what he sees as Messi’s more subdued personality.

“Messi is a good boy, that every father and every mother would like to have at home,” Blatter told the Oxford crowd. “He’s a kind man, a good boy. That’s what makes him so popular, and naturally he’ll always get a lot of votes because he plays well and scores goals.”

Then, while comparing Messi and Ronaldo, Blatter made a joke about Ronaldo’s hair.

“They don’t have the same attitude and that gives life to football. One has more expenses for the hairdresser than the other but that doesn’t matter,” Blatter said.

Ancelotti defended Ronaldo’s character.

“I completely agree with the president (Perez),” Ancelotti said. “I haven’t spoken to Ronaldo about this. I think he shows every day and in every match that he is a serious and professional player that respects everyone.”

Ronaldo also received support in Portugal.

Portuguese football federation president Fernando Gomes said Ronaldo is “often misunderstood because he’s forthright and honest,” and that his frankness sometimes “gives rise to a negative image which isn’t him.”

The dispute is bound to strengthen the belief among some Madrid fans and sections of the Madrid-based sports media that FIFA has a bias for Barcelona and Messi.

Former Madrid coach Jose Mourinho snubbed FIFA’s awards gala for the past two years while he was at the Spanish club, as did Ronaldo in 2012. Mourinho accused Barcelona of receiving help from FIFA referees in ousting Madrid from the 2011 Champions League semifinals.

___

AP sports writer Graham Dunbar in Geneva, Switzerland, and AP writer Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, contributed to this report.