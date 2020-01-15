Bloomberg won’t release women from nondisclosure agreements

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Bloomberg won’t release women from nondisclosure agreements

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said Wednesday that he won’t release women from confidentiality agreements they’ve signed relating to allegations of a hostile work environment at his company.

“We don’t have anything to hide, but we made legal agreements which both sides wanted to keep certain things from coming out,” Bloomberg said on ABC’s “The View.”

Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor, runs a financial data and media company bearing his name. ABC News reported last year on several lawsuits accusing Bloomberg of making crude comments in the 1990s and creating an uncomfortable work environment for women. He has denied the allegations.

But Democratic primary rival Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator, has called on Bloomberg to release the women from nondisclosure agreements that control what they can say about the incidents.

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after Australian army helicopter ditched off Australia’s coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

Bloomberg said Wednesday that the company signed “very few” such agreements and that “most women” in the company would say it’s a great place to work, with equal pay and equal opportunity for promotions.

“Did I ever tell a bawdy joke? Yeah, sure, I did,” he said. “Do I regret it? Yes, it’s embarrassing.”

Bloomberg then speculated that “an awful lot of the women” would not want to disclose details of the confidentiality agreements. Bloomberg’s company employs roughly 20,000 people.

The billionaire businessman’s appearance on “The View” came a day after six of his Democratic rivals debated in Iowa. Bloomberg cannot quality for the debates because he is not accepting campaign contributions. He also appeared Tuesday night on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Later Wednesday, the campaign is hosting a “Women for Bloomberg” event in New York.

Bloomberg, 77, is running an unconventional primary campaign. He is skipping the first four early voting states to focus on the 14 states that vote on March 3, known as Super Tuesday. He told Colbert he’s spent “a couple hundred million dollars” on his campaign so far.

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”