Blue Jackets buy out Hartnell to free salary cap space

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have bought out the final two years of 35-year-old forward Scott Hartnell’s contract, opening up salary cap space to possibly sign another free agent.

Hartnell would have cost the team $4.75 million against the cap over the next two years. The buyout, announced Thursday, clears $3.25 million against the cap next season and $1.75 million in 2018-19.

Hartnell, who becomes an unrestricted free agent, had 64 goals and 82 assists with 275 penalty minutes in 234 games with the club in three seasons. Last season he had 13 goals and 24 assists in 78 games.

The No. 6 overall pick by Nashville in the 2000 draft, Hartnell was acquired by the Blue Jackets in a trade with Philadelphia in 2014.

