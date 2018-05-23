FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Boone booted: Yankees manager ejected for 1st time in career

 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Boone has been ejected from a game for the first time as a big league manager.

Boone, managing his 46th game for the New York Yankees, was tossed by home plate Pat Hoberg with two outs in the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s game at Texas after apparently arguing balls and strikes from the dugout.

Hoberg glanced into the Yankees dugout after calling a high strike that put Gary Sanchez in an 0-2 count. The umpire then ejected Boone, who came out of the dugout and had a few choice words for Hoberg before leaving the field.

Sanchez eventually drew a walk against Cole Hamels before Didi Gregorius popped out to end the inning with the Yankees trailing 6-1.

