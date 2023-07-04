Red Sox take on the Rangers after Duran’s 5-hit game

Texas Rangers (50-35, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (43-42, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (0-0); Red Sox: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Texas Rangers after Jarren Duran had five hits against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Boston has a 21-21 record at home and a 43-42 record overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks third in the AL.

Texas has a 23-17 record on the road and a 50-35 record overall. The Rangers have hit 117 total home runs to rank sixth in the majors.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo has 26 doubles, four triples and six home runs for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 14-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 25 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Rangers. Jonah Heim is 13-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .295 batting average, 5.11 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: day-to-day (elbow), Masataka Yoshida: day-to-day (leg), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 60-Day IL (hand), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.