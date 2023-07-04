FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Red Sox take on the Rangers after Duran’s 5-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Texas Rangers (50-35, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (43-42, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (0-0); Red Sox: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Texas Rangers after Jarren Duran had five hits against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Boston has a 21-21 record at home and a 43-42 record overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks third in the AL.

Texas has a 23-17 record on the road and a 50-35 record overall. The Rangers have hit 117 total home runs to rank sixth in the majors.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo has 26 doubles, four triples and six home runs for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 14-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 25 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Rangers. Jonah Heim is 13-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .295 batting average, 5.11 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: day-to-day (elbow), Masataka Yoshida: day-to-day (leg), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 60-Day IL (hand), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.