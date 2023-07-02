Red Sox try to sweep series against the Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox (42-42, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (45-39, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (4-3, 5.15 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (7-4, 3.01 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -192, Red Sox +162; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will look to sweep a three-game series with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 23-17 at home and 45-39 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .418 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

Boston is 21-21 on the road and 42-42 overall. The Red Sox have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .329.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Red Sox lead the season series 6-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 21 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs while hitting .314 for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 10-for-38 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 18 doubles and 20 home runs while hitting .248 for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 10-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .255 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: day-to-day (leg), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 60-Day IL (hand), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.