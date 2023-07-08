Red Sox host the Athletics on 3-game home win streak

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon

Red Sox host the Athletics on 3-game home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Oakland Athletics (25-65, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (46-43, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Red Sox: James Paxton (4-1, 2.70 ERA, .96 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

Other news
Boston Red Sox's Yu Chang runs on his two-run single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Yu Chang drives in 2 runs in 5-run 2nd inning in his return from IL and Red Sox beat Athletics 7-3
Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded single in a five-run second inning in his return from the injured list and the Boston Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3.
Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, celebrates with Connor Wong (12) after scoring on a single by Rob Refsnyder against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Red Sox burst out for 6 in the 7th, beat the AL West-leading Rangers 10-6
Kiké Hernández blooped a bases loaded, broken-bat single in the seventh to give the Red Sox the lead as Boston scored six times in the inning to beat the Texas Rangers 10-6.
Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran catches a fly ball by Texas Rangers' Travis Jankowski in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Brayan Bello shuts down the slumping Rangers to help the Red Sox win 4-2
Brayan Bello took a shutout into the sixth inning, Justin Turner had two hits and a pair of RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the slumping Texas Rangers 4-2 on Wednesday night.
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, center left, celebrates his three-run home run that also drove in Nathaniel Lowe (30) and Ezequiel Duran (20) as Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong looks away during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Garver’s 3-run HR, Dunning’s solid start carry AL West-leading Rangers over Red Sox, 6-2
Mitch Garver hit a three-run homer, Dane Dunning pitched six solid innings and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers had a rain-delayed 6-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -233, Athletics +192; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Boston has gone 24-22 in home games and 46-43 overall. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .423.

Oakland is 25-65 overall and 13-33 on the road. The Athletics are 14-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 20 home runs while slugging .494. Jarren Duran is 16-for-35 with five doubles, two triples, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .282 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 5-5, .218 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yacksel Rios: 15-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.