Athletics look to end 3-game slide, play the Red Sox

Oakland Athletics (25-66, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (47-43, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (1-6, 4.09 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tayler Scott (0-0, 7.71 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -169, Athletics +143; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head into the matchup against the Boston Red Sox after losing three straight games.

Boston has gone 25-22 at home and 47-43 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .427 slugging percentage to rank seventh in MLB.

Oakland is 25-66 overall and 13-34 in road games. The Athletics are 13-23 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 40 extra base hits (20 doubles and 20 home runs). Jarren Duran is 17-for-35 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .295 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .225 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), Paul Blackburn: day-to-day (illness), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.