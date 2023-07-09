FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Athletics look to end 3-game slide, play the Red Sox

By The Associated Press
 
Oakland Athletics (25-66, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (47-43, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (1-6, 4.09 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tayler Scott (0-0, 7.71 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

Other news
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida reacts after hitting a ground-rule double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Duran, Verdugo each hit a 2-run HR; Red Sox coast past MLB-worst Athletics, 10-3
Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo each had a two-run homer, and Masataka Yoshida had his sixth consecutive multi-hit game to lead the Boston Red Sox past the Oakland Athletics 10-3 on Saturday.
Boston Red Sox's Yu Chang runs on his two-run single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Yu Chang drives in 2 runs in 5-run 2nd inning in his return from IL and Red Sox beat Athletics 7-3
Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded single in a five-run second inning in his return from the injured list and the Boston Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3.
Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, celebrates with Connor Wong (12) after scoring on a single by Rob Refsnyder against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Red Sox burst out for 6 in the 7th, beat the AL West-leading Rangers 10-6
Kiké Hernández blooped a bases loaded, broken-bat single in the seventh to give the Red Sox the lead as Boston scored six times in the inning to beat the Texas Rangers 10-6.
Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran catches a fly ball by Texas Rangers' Travis Jankowski in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Brayan Bello shuts down the slumping Rangers to help the Red Sox win 4-2
Brayan Bello took a shutout into the sixth inning, Justin Turner had two hits and a pair of RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the slumping Texas Rangers 4-2 on Wednesday night.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -169, Athletics +143; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head into the matchup against the Boston Red Sox after losing three straight games.

Boston has gone 25-22 at home and 47-43 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .427 slugging percentage to rank seventh in MLB.

Oakland is 25-66 overall and 13-34 in road games. The Athletics are 13-23 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 40 extra base hits (20 doubles and 20 home runs). Jarren Duran is 17-for-35 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .295 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .225 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), Paul Blackburn: day-to-day (illness), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.