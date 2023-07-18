A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug

Athletics bring home losing streak into matchup with the Red Sox

By The Associated Press
 
Boston Red Sox (51-44, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (25-71, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD; Athletics: Luis Medina (2-7, 6.34 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

Other news
Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong hits an RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Wong drives in career-best three runs, Pivetta strikes out 13 as Red Sox beat Athletics 7-0
Connor Wong hit a two-run double and singled in a run for a career-high three RBIs, leading the Boston Red Sox past the Oakland Athletics 7-0 for their eighth win in nine games.Nick Pivetta (6-5) matched his career high with 13 strikeouts over six innings in relief of lefty opener Brennan Bernardino
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida, second from right, of Japan, celebrates with Christian Arroyo, left, Justin Turner, second from left, and Rob Refsnyder after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Yoshida hits a grand slam and drives in 6 as the Red Sox rout the Cubs 11-5 behind Crawford
Masataka Yoshida hit a grand slam and a two-run triple, powering Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox to an 11-5 blowout over the Chicago Cubs.
Boston Red Sox's Tayler Scott delivers a pitch to an Oakland Athletics batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Right-hander Jake Faria brought up by Red Sox, who cut Tayler Scott
The Boston Red Sox selected the contract of right-hander Jake Faria from Triple-A Worcester on and designated right-hander Tayler Scott for assignment.
Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger hits a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Cody Bellinger hits a grand slam, Cubs beat Red Sox 10-4
Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam to back a solid effort by pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Cubs topped the Boston Red Sox 10-4 on Saturday.

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to end their five-game home slide with a win over the Boston Red Sox.

Oakland is 12-36 in home games and 25-71 overall. The Athletics are 18-58 in games when they have given up a home run.

Boston has a 51-44 record overall and a 25-22 record in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .435 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Red Sox lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 RBI for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 8-for-33 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 22 doubles and 23 home runs while hitting .259 for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 9-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .220 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .307 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Rafael Devers: day-to-day (calf), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.