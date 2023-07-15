Cubs host Boston Red Sox, look to end home slide

Boston Red Sox (49-43, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (42-48, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: James Paxton (5-1, 2.73 ERA, .98 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (9-6, 2.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -115, Red Sox -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Boston Red Sox looking to end their three-game home losing streak.

Chicago is 42-48 overall and 21-23 in home games. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Boston has gone 23-21 on the road and 49-43 overall. The Red Sox have a 21-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel leads the Cubs with 15 home runs while slugging .571. Cody Bellinger is 18-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 42 extra base hits (20 doubles and 22 home runs). Justin Turner is 16-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Red Sox: 9-1, .312 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.