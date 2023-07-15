Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jackson to step down from Rainbow PUSH

Cubs host Boston Red Sox, look to end home slide

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Boston Red Sox (49-43, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (42-48, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: James Paxton (5-1, 2.73 ERA, .98 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (9-6, 2.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

Other news
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida, left, celebrate with Justin Turner after Turner's two-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Devers, Turner lead Boston’s HR derby; Red Sox top Cubs 8-3 for 6th straight win
Rafael Devers hit two long solo homers off Kyle Hendricks, Justin Turner had a two-run homer and three RBIs in his first start at second base in nearly eight years, and the Boston Red Sox powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3 for their sixth straight win.
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a double by Christian Arroyo in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Red Sox rally and extend winning streak to five games with 4-3 victory over A’s
Masataka Yoshida scored the tying run with good baserunning and then homered to give Boston the lead in the eighth inning to help the Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3.
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida reacts after hitting a ground-rule double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Duran, Verdugo each hit a 2-run HR; Red Sox coast past MLB-worst Athletics, 10-3
Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo each had a two-run homer, and Masataka Yoshida had his sixth consecutive multi-hit game to lead the Boston Red Sox past the Oakland Athletics 10-3 on Saturday.
Boston Red Sox's Yu Chang runs on his two-run single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Yu Chang drives in 2 runs in 5-run 2nd inning in his return from IL and Red Sox beat Athletics 7-3
Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded single in a five-run second inning in his return from the injured list and the Boston Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -115, Red Sox -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Boston Red Sox looking to end their three-game home losing streak.

Chicago is 42-48 overall and 21-23 in home games. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Boston has gone 23-21 on the road and 49-43 overall. The Red Sox have a 21-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel leads the Cubs with 15 home runs while slugging .571. Cody Bellinger is 18-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 42 extra base hits (20 doubles and 22 home runs). Justin Turner is 16-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Red Sox: 9-1, .312 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.