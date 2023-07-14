FILE - A Suffolk County Police Department officer and dog search the Gilgo Beach area on New York's Long Island for human remains, March 29, 2011. A suspect has been taken into custody on New York’s Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jim Staubitser/Newsday via AP, File)
Red Sox try to keep win streak going against the Cubs

By The Associated Press
 
Boston Red Sox (48-43, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (42-47, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (6-5, 3.04 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 3.21 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -135, Red Sox +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 42-47 overall and 21-22 at home. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.00 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Boston is 48-43 overall and 22-21 on the road. Red Sox hitters have a collective .427 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has five home runs, 21 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .274 for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 18-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 40 extra base hits (20 doubles and 20 home runs). Jarren Duran is 17-for-35 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .293 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.