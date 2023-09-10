Abreu leads Red Sox against the Orioles after 5-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (90-51, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-70, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (5-3, 4.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (11-8, 3.61 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -113, Orioles -106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles after Wilyer Abreu had five hits on Saturday in a 13-12 loss to the Orioles.

Boston has a 36-35 record in home games and a 72-70 record overall. The Red Sox have a 58-34 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Baltimore has a 90-51 record overall and a 48-25 record on the road. The Orioles have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .259.

The teams match up Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 63 extra base hits (34 doubles and 29 home runs). Adam Duvall is 7-for-37 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 27 home runs while slugging .493. Ryan O’Hearn is 13-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .247 batting average, 6.98 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Orioles: 8-2, .317 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Orioles: Jordan Westburg: day-to-day (undisclosed), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.