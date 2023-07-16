A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Cubs and Red Sox meet to decide series winner

By The Associated Press
 
Boston Red Sox (49-44, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (43-48, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (9-2, 2.56 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

Other news
Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger hits a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Cody Bellinger hits a grand slam, Cubs beat Red Sox 10-4
Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam to back a solid effort by pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Cubs topped the Boston Red Sox 10-4 on Saturday.
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida, left, celebrate with Justin Turner after Turner's two-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Devers, Turner lead Boston’s HR derby; Red Sox top Cubs 8-3 for 6th straight win
Rafael Devers hit two long solo homers off Kyle Hendricks, Justin Turner had a two-run homer and three RBIs in his first start at second base in nearly eight years, and the Boston Red Sox powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3 for their sixth straight win.
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a double by Christian Arroyo in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Red Sox rally and extend winning streak to five games with 4-3 victory over A’s
Masataka Yoshida scored the tying run with good baserunning and then homered to give Boston the lead in the eighth inning to help the Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3.
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida reacts after hitting a ground-rule double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Duran, Verdugo each hit a 2-run HR; Red Sox coast past MLB-worst Athletics, 10-3
Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo each had a two-run homer, and Masataka Yoshida had his sixth consecutive multi-hit game to lead the Boston Red Sox past the Oakland Athletics 10-3 on Saturday.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -152, Red Sox +129; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago has gone 22-23 at home and 43-48 overall. The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

Boston is 23-22 on the road and 49-44 overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .263, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has a .273 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 15 doubles, three triples and five home runs. Cody Bellinger is 17-for-38 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Masataka Yoshida has a .313 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has 19 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. Justin Turner is 17-for-39 with two home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Red Sox: 8-2, .306 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.