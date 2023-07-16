Cubs and Red Sox meet to decide series winner

Boston Red Sox (49-44, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (43-48, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (9-2, 2.56 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -152, Red Sox +129; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago has gone 22-23 at home and 43-48 overall. The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

Boston is 23-22 on the road and 49-44 overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .263, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has a .273 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 15 doubles, three triples and five home runs. Cody Bellinger is 17-for-38 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Masataka Yoshida has a .313 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has 19 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. Justin Turner is 17-for-39 with two home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Red Sox: 8-2, .306 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.