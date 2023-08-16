Red Sox bring 1-0 series advantage over Nationals into game 2

Boston Red Sox (63-56, fourth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-67, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: James Paxton (7-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -169, Nationals +143; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox meet the Washington Nationals leading the series 1-0.

Washington has a 53-67 record overall and a 25-35 record at home. The Nationals have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .259.

Boston has a 28-28 record in road games and a 63-56 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 50-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas leads the Nationals with 51 extra base hits (29 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs). Keibert Ruiz is 15-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 52 extra base hits (26 doubles and 26 home runs). Triston Casas is 9-for-32 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.76 ERA, even run differential

Red Sox: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joan Adon: day-to-day (leg), Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (knee), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: day-to-day (fatigue), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.