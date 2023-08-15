Story leads Red Sox against the Nationals after 4-hit performance

Boston Red Sox (62-56, fourth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-66, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.16 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.69 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -172, Nationals +146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Washington Nationals after Trevor Story had four hits on Sunday in a 6-3 win over the Tigers.

Washington is 53-66 overall and 25-34 at home. The Nationals have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .260.

Boston has gone 27-28 in road games and 62-56 overall. The Red Sox have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.32.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 29 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs while hitting .284 for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 14-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Justin Turner has 19 home runs, 39 walks and 73 RBI while hitting .288 for the Red Sox. Pablo Reyes is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .264 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joan Adon: day-to-day (leg), Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (knee), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.