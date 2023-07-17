Mexico's Santiago Gimenez kisses the winner's trophy after beating Panama 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gold Cup final: Mexico beats Panama
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz wins the title
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million

Athletics enter matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Boston Red Sox (50-44, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (25-70, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD; Athletics: Paul Blackburn (1-1, 4.86 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

Other news
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida, second from right, of Japan, celebrates with Christian Arroyo, left, Justin Turner, second from left, and Rob Refsnyder after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Yoshida hits a grand slam and drives in 6 as the Red Sox rout the Cubs 11-5 behind Crawford
Masataka Yoshida hit a grand slam and a two-run triple, powering Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox to an 11-5 blowout over the Chicago Cubs.
Boston Red Sox's Tayler Scott delivers a pitch to an Oakland Athletics batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Right-hander Jake Faria brought up by Red Sox, who cut Tayler Scott
The Boston Red Sox selected the contract of right-hander Jake Faria from Triple-A Worcester on and designated right-hander Tayler Scott for assignment.
Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger hits a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Cody Bellinger hits a grand slam, Cubs beat Red Sox 10-4
Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam to back a solid effort by pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Cubs topped the Boston Red Sox 10-4 on Saturday.
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida, left, celebrate with Justin Turner after Turner's two-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Devers, Turner lead Boston’s HR derby; Red Sox top Cubs 8-3 for 6th straight win
Rafael Devers hit two long solo homers off Kyle Hendricks, Justin Turner had a two-run homer and three RBIs in his first start at second base in nearly eight years, and the Boston Red Sox powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3 for their sixth straight win.

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Boston Red Sox as losers of seven in a row.

Oakland is 12-35 at home and 25-70 overall. The Athletics have an 18-58 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Boston has gone 24-22 on the road and 50-44 overall. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .435.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .244 for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 5-for-29 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 22 doubles and 23 home runs for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 20-for-43 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .240 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .308 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Brent Rooker: day-to-day (illness), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: day-to-day (illness), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.