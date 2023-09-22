Red Sox host the White Sox to open 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (58-95, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (75-78, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Touki Toussaint (4-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Red Sox: Chris Sale (6-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -221, White Sox +182; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Chicago White Sox to start a three-game series.

Boston is 75-78 overall and 38-38 in home games. The Red Sox have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .261.

Chicago is 58-95 overall and 28-50 in road games. The White Sox have a 34-79 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 33 home runs, 59 walks and 98 RBI while hitting .274 for the Red Sox. Wilyer Abreu is 13-for-27 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert has 37 home runs, 29 walks and 79 RBI while hitting .264 for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 16-for-38 with a double and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .219 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .247 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Luis Urias: day-to-day (calf), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (shouder), Kenley Jansen: 7-Day IL (covid-19), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (knee), Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.