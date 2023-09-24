Red Sox and White Sox square off with series tied 1-1

Chicago White Sox (59-96, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-79, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Mike Clevinger (8-8, 3.42 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (6-7, 4.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -158, White Sox +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Boston is 39-39 in home games and 76-79 overall. The Red Sox have gone 61-38 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has gone 29-51 in road games and 59-96 overall. The White Sox have a 25-16 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The White Sox are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masataka Yoshida leads the Red Sox with a .288 batting average, and has 30 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 34 walks and 71 RBI. Wilyer Abreu is 13-for-27 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has 33 doubles, two triples and five home runs for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 7-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .229 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Wilyer Abreu: day-to-day (hand), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (calf), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (shouder), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (knee), Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.