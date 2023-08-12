Red Sox host the Tigers on 3-game home win streak

Detroit Tigers (52-64, third in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (61-55, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (3-4, 4.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (8-6, 3.64 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -200, Tigers +168; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the Detroit Tigers.

Boston is 61-55 overall and 34-27 in home games. The Red Sox are 25-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Detroit has a 26-31 record on the road and a 52-64 record overall. The Tigers have gone 35-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Red Sox are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masataka Yoshida has 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 56 RBI for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 8-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Zach McKinstry has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 27 RBI for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 14-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .235 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Justin Turner: day-to-day (heel), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.