Tigers visit the Red Sox to open 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (52-63, third in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-55, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (2-1, 3.67 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Red Sox: Chris Sale (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -160, Tigers +136; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox open a three-game series at home against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Boston is 33-27 at home and 60-55 overall. The Red Sox have hit 128 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

Detroit is 52-63 overall and 26-30 in road games. The Tigers are 35-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 26 doubles and 26 home runs for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 9-for-40 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 42 extra base hits (24 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs). Riley Greene is 10-for-40 with five doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .275 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Justin Turner: day-to-day (heel), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.