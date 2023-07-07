Red Sox play the Athletics in first of 3-game series

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2024: Trump vs DeSantis
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears and Wembanyama
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
This image released by Lionsgate shows Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, from left, Ashley Park as Audrey, Sherry Cola as Lolo, and Stephanie Hsu as Kat, in a scene from "Joy Ride." (Ed Araquel/Lionsgate via AP)
Movie Review: ‘Joy Ride’
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions

Red Sox play the Athletics in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Oakland Athletics (25-64, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (45-43, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (0-0); Red Sox: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Oakland Athletics to begin a three-game series.

Boston has a 45-43 record overall and a 23-22 record at home. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .262, which ranks second in the AL.

Oakland has a 25-64 record overall and a 13-32 record in road games. The Athletics are 14-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 19 doubles and 20 home runs for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran is 14-for-35 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 7-for-31 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Athletics: 5-5, .208 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 60-Day IL (hand), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Ryan Noda: day-to-day (illness), Esteury Ruiz: day-to-day (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yacksel Rios: 15-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.