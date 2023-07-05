Red Sox host the Rangers on home losing streak

Texas Rangers (51-35, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (43-43, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (6-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (5-5, 3.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -112, Rangers -107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Texas Rangers looking to break a four-game home skid.

Boston has a 43-43 record overall and a 21-22 record in home games. The Red Sox have an 18-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Texas is 51-35 overall and 24-17 on the road. Rangers hitters have a collective .460 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 20 home runs while slugging .502. Jarren Duran is 13-for-36 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Leody Taveras has a .301 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has 14 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. Jonah Heim is 13-for-38 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .299 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 60-Day IL (hand), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.