Red Sox and Rangers square off in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
 
Texas Rangers (51-36, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (44-43, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (10-3, 2.64 ERA, .99 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -136, Red Sox +115; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Boston is 22-22 in home games and 44-43 overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .261, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Texas has a 24-18 record in road games and a 51-36 record overall. The Rangers have hit 119 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 18 doubles and 20 home runs for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran is 14-for-35 with five doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 11 home runs, 37 walks and 56 RBI while hitting .277 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 14-for-39 with five doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .293 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 60-Day IL (hand), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.