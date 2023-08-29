UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
Tropical Storm Idalia
U.S. Open
Joe the Plumber dies
Trump trial date

Astros meet the Red Sox after Altuve hit for the cycle

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Houston Astros (75-58, third in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (69-63, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (2-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (10-7, 3.56 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -123, Astros +104; over/under is 10 runs

Other news
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) is welcomed to the dugout after scoring on a single by Yordan Alvarez in the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Jose Altuve hits 2-run HR to complete 1st cycle of his career, Astros crush Red Sox 13-5
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, watches the flight of his two-run home run as Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong, left, looks on in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Mookie Betts caps Boston return with another homer as Dodgers beat Red Sox 7-4
From. left to right, Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, Adam Duvall and Trevor Story celebrate with teammates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Adam Duvall hits 3-run homer as Boston Red Sox top Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox after Jose Altuve hit for the cycle against the Red Sox on Monday.

Boston has a 36-31 record at home and a 69-63 record overall. The Red Sox have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .332.

Houston is 75-58 overall and 40-27 in road games. Astros hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masataka Yoshida leads the Red Sox with a .298 batting average, and has 28 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 62 RBI. Adam Duvall is 17-for-42 with six home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 30 doubles and 26 home runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 16-for-39 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .308 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Astros: 5-5, .327 batting average, 6.19 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (elbow), Brennan Bernardino: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (hamstring), Jarren Duran: 10-Day IL (toe), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Astros: Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (health and safety protocols), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.