Astros meet the Red Sox after Altuve hit for the cycle

Houston Astros (75-58, third in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (69-63, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (2-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (10-7, 3.56 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -123, Astros +104; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox after Jose Altuve hit for the cycle against the Red Sox on Monday.

Boston has a 36-31 record at home and a 69-63 record overall. The Red Sox have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .332.

Houston is 75-58 overall and 40-27 in road games. Astros hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masataka Yoshida leads the Red Sox with a .298 batting average, and has 28 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 62 RBI. Adam Duvall is 17-for-42 with six home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 30 doubles and 26 home runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 16-for-39 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .308 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Astros: 5-5, .327 batting average, 6.19 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (elbow), Brennan Bernardino: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (hamstring), Jarren Duran: 10-Day IL (toe), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Astros: Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (health and safety protocols), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.