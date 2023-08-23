GOP debate: How to watch
Tropical Storm Franklin
Serena welcomes second child
White Sox sackings
Al-Nassr advances

Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox meet in game 3 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Boston Red Sox (66-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (72-55, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (5-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (2-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -119, Red Sox -100; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, left, flips his bat as he rounds the bases on his two run home run as Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck, right, looks on during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Kyle Tucker homers to back up a strong start by Justin Verlander as the Astros beat the Red Sox
Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez jogs to first base after hitting a two-run single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Astros’ Alvarez scratched after slamming his hand in a door and injuring left index finger
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, right, greets Kole Calhoun (56), who returns to the dugout after scoring against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Guardians manager Terry Francona hints that this could be his final season

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros lead 2-0 in a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox.

Houston has a 72-55 record overall and a 35-29 record in home games. The Astros have a 57-18 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Boston has a 66-60 record overall and a 31-32 record on the road. The Red Sox have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .434.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 29 doubles, 25 home runs and 94 RBI for the Astros. Chas McCormick is 12-for-38 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 29 home runs, 45 walks and 85 RBI while hitting .271 for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 12-for-38 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (finger), Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (health and safety protocols), Jose Abreu: 10-Day IL (back), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Jarren Duran: 10-Day IL (toe), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.