Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox meet in game 3 of series

Boston Red Sox (66-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (72-55, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (5-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (2-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -119, Red Sox -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros lead 2-0 in a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox.

Houston has a 72-55 record overall and a 35-29 record in home games. The Astros have a 57-18 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Boston has a 66-60 record overall and a 31-32 record on the road. The Red Sox have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .434.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 29 doubles, 25 home runs and 94 RBI for the Astros. Chas McCormick is 12-for-38 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 29 home runs, 45 walks and 85 RBI while hitting .271 for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 12-for-38 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (finger), Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (health and safety protocols), Jose Abreu: 10-Day IL (back), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Jarren Duran: 10-Day IL (toe), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

