Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox meet in game 4 of series

Boston Red Sox (67-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (72-56, second in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (9-7, 3.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Astros: J.P. France (9-4, 2.75 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -128, Red Sox +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Houston is 72-56 overall and 35-30 in home games. The Astros have a 49-14 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Boston is 67-60 overall and 32-32 on the road. The Red Sox have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with a .293 batting average, and has 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 60 walks and 95 RBI. Chas McCormick is 13-for-39 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 29 home runs, 45 walks and 85 RBI while hitting .268 for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 12-for-37 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .276 batting average, 4.60 ERA, even run differential

Red Sox: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (finger), Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (health and safety protocols), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Jarren Duran: 10-Day IL (toe), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.