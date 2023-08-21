Red Sox visit the Astros on 3-game road win streak

Boston Red Sox (66-58, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (70-55, second in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: James Paxton (7-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (8-2, 4.49 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -132, Red Sox +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they face the Houston Astros.

Houston is 70-55 overall and 33-29 at home. The Astros have a 27-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Boston is 66-58 overall and 31-30 on the road. The Red Sox are 52-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads Houston with 24 home runs while slugging .525. Yainer Diaz is 11-for-37 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 27 doubles and 29 home runs while hitting .272 for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 12-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .282 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (health and safety protocols), Jose Abreu: 10-Day IL (back), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Jarren Duran: day-to-day (toe), Triston Casas: day-to-day (tooth), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.