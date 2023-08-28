Pena leads Astros against the Red Sox after 5-hit performance

Houston Astros (74-58, third in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (69-62, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (9-2, 4.52 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Red Sox: Chris Sale (5-3, 4.68 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -124, Astros +104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Boston Red Sox after Jeremy Pena’s five-hit game on Sunday.

Boston is 36-30 at home and 69-62 overall. The Red Sox have a 53-14 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Houston has gone 39-27 on the road and 74-58 overall. The Astros have gone 28-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 29 home runs while slugging .514. Adam Duvall is 17-for-43 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 15 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 10-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .311 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Astros: 4-6, .301 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Brennan Bernardino: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Rafael Devers: day-to-day (wrist), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (hamstring), Jarren Duran: 10-Day IL (toe), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Astros: Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (health and safety protocols), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.