Red Sox aim to stop 5-game losing streak, take on the Royals

Boston Red Sox (69-66, fourth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (42-94, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-8, 4.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Royals: Alec Marsh (0-7, 5.47 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -226, Royals +185; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox come into the matchup with the Kansas City Royals as losers of five games in a row.

Kansas City has a 24-43 record at home and a 42-94 record overall. The Royals have gone 28-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston has gone 33-33 in road games and 69-66 overall. The Red Sox have a 56-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Red Sox have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Garcia has 17 doubles, three triples and four home runs for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 10-for-40 with a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 29 home runs while slugging .502. Adam Duvall is 15-for-36 with five doubles, six home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .206 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .279 batting average, 6.57 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Red Sox: Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (elbow), Brennan Bernardino: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jarren Duran: 10-Day IL (toe), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

