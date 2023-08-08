Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Royals come into matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Kansas City Royals (36-78, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (58-54, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (7-8, 5.10 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (5-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -181, Royals +153; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop a three-game losing streak with a win against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 31-26 record at home and a 58-54 record overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .262, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Kansas City is 15-42 on the road and 36-78 overall. The Royals have gone 24-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 26 home runs while slugging .519. Jarren Duran is 10-for-36 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has a .269 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 20 doubles, seven triples and 20 home runs. Freddy Fermin is 14-for-39 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Royals: 7-3, .285 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (hand), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.