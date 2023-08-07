Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Red Sox host the Royals on home losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Kansas City Royals (36-77, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (57-54, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Cole Ragans (3-3, 4.33 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (8-6, 3.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -206, Royals +172; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals looking to break their three-game home skid.

Boston is 57-54 overall and 30-26 in home games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .433 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.

Kansas City has gone 15-41 on the road and 36-77 overall. The Royals have gone 17-59 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner has 25 doubles and 17 home runs for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran is 10-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with a .268 batting average, and has 19 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 67 RBI. Freddy Fermin is 14-for-35 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Royals: 7-3, .293 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (hand), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.