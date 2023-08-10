Red Sox face the Royals leading series 2-1

Kansas City Royals (37-79, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (59-55, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Austin Cox (0-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Red Sox: James Paxton (6-3, 3.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -256, Royals +210; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Kansas City Royals.

Boston has a 59-55 record overall and a 32-27 record in home games. The Red Sox are 22-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Kansas City has gone 16-43 on the road and 37-79 overall. The Royals have an 18-61 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 26 home runs, 38 walks and 79 RBI while hitting .260 for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 10-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 20 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs and 68 RBI for the Royals. Freddy Fermin is 13-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Royals: 6-4, .273 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Justin Turner: day-to-day (heel), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.