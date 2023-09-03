Royals and Red Sox meet with series tied 1-1

Boston Red Sox (70-66, fourth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (42-95, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (5-3, 4.75 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-13, 4.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -208, Royals +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Kansas City is 42-95 overall and 24-44 in home games. The Royals are 20-75 in games when they have given up a home run.

Boston has a 34-33 record in road games and a 70-66 record overall. The Red Sox are 25-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Red Sox hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 28 home runs, 30 walks and 84 RBI while hitting .276 for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 9-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Justin Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 88 RBI while hitting .286 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 16-for-49 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .216 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .285 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Red Sox: Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (elbow), Brennan Bernardino: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jarren Duran: 10-Day IL (toe), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.