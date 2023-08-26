March on Washington, 60 years later
Freeman leads Dodgers against the Red Sox following 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Dodgers (79-48, first in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (68-61, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (11-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: James Paxton (7-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -134, Red Sox +114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Boston Red Sox after Freddie Freeman had four hits against the Red Sox on Friday.

Boston has a 68-61 record overall and a 35-29 record in home games. The Red Sox have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.36.

Los Angeles has a 79-48 record overall and a 36-27 record in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .455 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 29 home runs while slugging .517. Alex Verdugo is 17-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 34 home runs while slugging .604. Miguel Rojas is 7-for-30 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .307 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .268 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (hamstring), Jarren Duran: 10-Day IL (toe), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.