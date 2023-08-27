Jacksonville store shooting
Bob Barker dies at 99
Florida state of emergency
March on Washington, 60 years later
FIFA suspends Spain soccer head

Red Sox take on the Dodgers in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-49, first in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (69-61, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson (7-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-7, 5.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Other news
Miho Nakashima has her body painted like a tree by artist Andy Boerger during a public protest on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, to point out that 100-year-old trees in the Jingu Gaien park area in Tokyo, Japan, could be cut down under a disputed development plan.(AP Photo/Norihiro Haruta)
100-year-old ginkgo trees could get the axe under disputed plan for Tokyo’s Jingu Gaien park
FILE - In this image from video provided by the Razgruzka_Vagnera telegram channel on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company speaks to a camera at an unknown location. The final two months of Yevgeny Prigozhin's life are shrouded in mystery. When the Russian mercenary leader staged a mutiny against the country's military in June, President Vladimir Putin decried it as “treason” and vowed punishment. But then he cut a a deal not to prosecute the chief of the Wagner group. Two months later, Prigozhin’s business jet plummeted from the sky. (Razgruzka_Vagnera telegram channel via AP, File)
Prigozhin’s final months were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin had in store for him
This image made from video shows a helicopter and ambulance involved in rescue mission, following an aircraft crash, in Darwin, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Three United States military personnel were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries, after a U.S. aircraft crashed on a north Australian island Sunday during a multination military exercise, officials said. (AuBC via AP)
23 US Marines are injured, some critically, in an aircraft crash in Australia, officials say

Boston is 36-29 in home games and 69-61 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .440 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 36-28 record in road games and a 79-49 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 198 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 29 home runs while slugging .514. Alex Verdugo is 17-for-43 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 36 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 15-for-38 with six doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .319 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Pablo Reyes: day-to-day (elbow), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (hamstring), Jarren Duran: 10-Day IL (toe), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.