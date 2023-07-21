FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Mets visit the Red Sox to open 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
New York Mets (45-51, fourth in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (51-46, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.20 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (4-4, 3.61 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -120, Mets +101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the New York Mets on Friday to open a three-game series.

Boston has a 26-22 record in home games and a 51-46 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

New York is 45-51 overall and 22-29 in road games. The Mets have hit 121 total home runs to rank ninth in the majors.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner has 22 doubles and 15 home runs for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 17-for-45 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with a .261 batting average, and has 16 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 49 walks and 44 RBI. Francisco Alvarez is 14-for-35 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Mets: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Tommy Pham: day-to-day (undisclosed), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.