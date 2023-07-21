Mets visit the Red Sox to open 3-game series

New York Mets (45-51, fourth in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (51-46, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.20 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (4-4, 3.61 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -120, Mets +101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the New York Mets on Friday to open a three-game series.

Boston has a 26-22 record in home games and a 51-46 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

New York is 45-51 overall and 22-29 in road games. The Mets have hit 121 total home runs to rank ninth in the majors.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner has 22 doubles and 15 home runs for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 17-for-45 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with a .261 batting average, and has 16 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 49 walks and 44 RBI. Francisco Alvarez is 14-for-35 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Mets: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Tommy Pham: day-to-day (undisclosed), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.