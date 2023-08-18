Yankees open 3-game series with the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (63-58, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (60-61, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-0); Yankees: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -116, Yankees +103; over/under is 5 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees begin a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

New York has a 35-28 record in home games and a 60-61 record overall. The Yankees are 26-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Boston is 63-58 overall and 28-30 on the road. The Red Sox are 49-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Red Sox have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 18 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe is 7-for-31 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Masataka Yoshida has 26 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 10-for-33 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .228 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.