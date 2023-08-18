Hilary grows into hurricane
Drone over Moscow
Maui fires latest
Mortgage interest rates
Wander Franco investigation

Yankees open 3-game series with the Red Sox

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Boston Red Sox (63-58, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (60-61, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-0); Yankees: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -116, Yankees +103; over/under is 5 1/2 runs

Other news
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits an RBI triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Rodriguez homers among career-best 5 hits, powers Mariners past Royals 6-4
Washington Nationals' Jeter Downs slides across home plate to score on a double by Washington Nationals' Joey Meneses to take the lead during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Chris Sale can’t get through the 5th inning as Nationals ding playoff hopes of Red Sox, 10-7
Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Keibert Ruiz hits 3-run shot, Stone Garrett homers twice, Nationals beat Red Sox 6-2

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees begin a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

New York has a 35-28 record in home games and a 60-61 record overall. The Yankees are 26-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Boston is 63-58 overall and 28-30 on the road. The Red Sox are 49-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Red Sox have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 18 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe is 7-for-31 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Masataka Yoshida has 26 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 10-for-33 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .228 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.