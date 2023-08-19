Yankees head into matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

Boston Red Sox (64-58, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (60-62, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (5-6, 3.70 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 166 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -170, Red Sox +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees enter a matchup against the Boston Red Sox as losers of six in a row.

New York has a 60-62 record overall and a 35-29 record in home games. Yankees pitchers have a collective 4.08 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Boston has a 64-58 record overall and a 29-30 record on the road. The Red Sox have the ninth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .327.

The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Red Sox are up 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Volpe has 15 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 10-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Justin Turner has 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 75 RBI while hitting .289 for the Red Sox. Pablo Reyes is 11-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .235 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.